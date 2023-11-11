Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Up 11.8%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 109,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 984,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRM

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $531.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,677,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,664,000 after buying an additional 2,017,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,233,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,638,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,126,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after buying an additional 2,025,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.