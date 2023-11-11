PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE PHX opened at C$8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.35. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.01.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of C$155.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.6318786 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

