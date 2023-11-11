Pi Financial Comments on WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$170.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.72 million.
