Pi Financial Comments on WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$170.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.72 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.