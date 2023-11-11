Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.94.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.