Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $76.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

