Piper Sandler Increases Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $11.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Management CORP. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 4.6% during the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after purchasing an additional 396,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amplitude by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.