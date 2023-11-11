POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in POSCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. Analysts predict that POSCO will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

