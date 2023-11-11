Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %
POW opened at C$34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.47 and a 52 week high of C$38.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.93.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
