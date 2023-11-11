Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 763,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.
Prada Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of PRDSF opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Prada has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $7.86.
Prada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.