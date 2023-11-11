Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $205.15 on Wednesday. Primerica has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.97 and a 200 day moving average of $197.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

