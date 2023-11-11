ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $15.64. ProAssurance shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 25,472 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 111,196 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.39.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.