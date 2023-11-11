ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $97,940.00 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,512,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,811,359.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $167,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $285,228.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $618,608.41.

ProKidney Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProKidney by 1,964,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

