PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $13.96. PubMatic shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 411,581 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $211,495.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,832 shares of company stock worth $722,896 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 161,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $775.72 million, a PE ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

