Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Blink Charging Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 132.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Blink Charging Trading Up 24.8 %

BLNK stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.83. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $114,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,196,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,000 shares of company stock worth $55,213,120. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

