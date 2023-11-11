Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.09 by C($0.01). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of C$4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Tire from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$259.59 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$243.18 and a 1 year high of C$336.00. The firm has a market cap of C$887.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$277.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$289.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

