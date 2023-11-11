Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quad/Graphics in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Quad/Graphics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

QUAD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $700.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,061,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

