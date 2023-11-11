Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $211.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $214.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.91.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

