Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

QNRX opened at $3.87 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

