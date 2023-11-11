Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $6.81. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,147 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

