Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

