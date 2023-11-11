Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

RL stock opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

