Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

