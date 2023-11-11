Raymond James Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $21.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after buying an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,282 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.