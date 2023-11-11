Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

