Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) COO Purchases $112,050.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) COO John D. Schachtel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,774.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Regional Management Stock Performance
NYSE:RM opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.57. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 53.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.
Regional Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.
Institutional Trading of Regional Management
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
About Regional Management
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
