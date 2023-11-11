Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) COO Purchases $112,050.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) COO John D. Schachtel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,774.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RM opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.57. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 53.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Regional Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 3,461.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

