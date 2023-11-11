Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 452,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.1 %

RTO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $41.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,252,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

