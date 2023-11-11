Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beam Global’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

