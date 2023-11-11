Research Analysts Set Expectations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $85.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 16.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

