Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year.

Get Wi-Lan alerts:

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$51.87 million during the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.