Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year.
Wi-Lan Stock Performance
Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$51.87 million during the quarter.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wi-Lan
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.