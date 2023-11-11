Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE QSR opened at $68.71 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

