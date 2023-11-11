Reviewing Haleon (HLN) and Its Rivals

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Haleon to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haleon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67 Haleon Competitors 139 1137 1256 30 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.10%. Given Haleon’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haleon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $12.33 billion $1.31 billion N/A Haleon Competitors $4.55 billion $329.49 million 31.50

This table compares Haleon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Haleon Competitors -12.67% 18.42% -4.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Haleon pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 72.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Haleon has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon’s rivals have a beta of 30.38, indicating that their average stock price is 2,938% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

