Reviewing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% HealthEquity 1.37% 5.08% 3.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FOXO Technologies and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $84.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and HealthEquity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $457,000.00 4.05 -$95.25 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $861.75 million 6.85 -$26.14 million $0.15 459.93

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats FOXO Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

