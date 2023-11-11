Reviewing NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 55.58% 18.17% 11.76% Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 4 0 2.67 Protector Forsikring ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NMI presently has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given NMI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Protector Forsikring ASA.

94.1% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $523.34 million 4.39 $292.90 million $3.69 7.68 Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Summary

NMI beats Protector Forsikring ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments. The company offers personal, motor, property, liability, and change of ownership insurance. It sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers. Protector Forsikring ASA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

