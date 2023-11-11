Reviewing NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NMI
|55.58%
|18.17%
|11.76%
|Protector Forsikring ASA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NMI
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Protector Forsikring ASA
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
94.1% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NMI
|$523.34 million
|4.39
|$292.90 million
|$3.69
|7.68
|Protector Forsikring ASA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Protector Forsikring ASA.
Summary
NMI beats Protector Forsikring ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.
About Protector Forsikring ASA
Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments. The company offers personal, motor, property, liability, and change of ownership insurance. It sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers. Protector Forsikring ASA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
