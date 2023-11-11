Reviewing Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) & Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF)

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xior Student Housing and Safehold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xior Student Housing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Safehold $158.05 million 7.61 $421.29 million ($7.64) -2.22

Profitability

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Xior Student Housing.

This table compares Xior Student Housing and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xior Student Housing N/A N/A N/A Safehold -63.25% -0.28% -0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xior Student Housing and Safehold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xior Student Housing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safehold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Safehold has a consensus target price of $28.14, indicating a potential upside of 66.23%. Given Safehold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Xior Student Housing.

Summary

Safehold beats Xior Student Housing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in 8 countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student accommodation for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home. Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 30 September 2023, Xior Student Housing held a property portfolio of approximately EUR 3.17 billion.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

