Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

