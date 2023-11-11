Richard N. Barton Sells 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

