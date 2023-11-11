RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$24.50 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
