Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $12.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 499,856 shares of company stock worth $4,982,233. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

