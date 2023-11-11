Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,024 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $81.31 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

