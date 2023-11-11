Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$3.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.