Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTT. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.22.

Finning International Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:FTT opened at C$35.13 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$30.93 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.7264051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

