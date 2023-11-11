Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$91.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$45.95 and a one year high of C$84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.33.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

