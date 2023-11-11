Royal Bank of Canada Trims PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price to $27.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PowerSchool stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $663,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,566,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $663,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,566,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after acquiring an additional 711,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 314,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.