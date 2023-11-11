Royce & Associates LP Acquires 6,521 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

