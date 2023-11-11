Royce & Associates LP Acquires 759 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 158.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.