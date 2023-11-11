Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.