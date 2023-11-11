Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292,336 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

