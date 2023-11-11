Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,000.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $693,000.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,478.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,077 shares of company stock valued at $135,347. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.