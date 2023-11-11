Royce & Associates LP Has $3.58 Million Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

