Royce & Associates LP Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1,243.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,395 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKE

Buckle Stock Up 1.9 %

BKE stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.